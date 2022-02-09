La Crosse resident named Fulbright semi-finalist

Annika Dome of La Crosse, a student at Luther College in Decorah, Iowa, is semi-finalist in the 2022-23 Fulbright Scholarship Competition.

Dome, Class of ‘22, is serving an English Teaching Assistantship in Germany.

Operating in 160 countries worldwide, the Fulbright Program is the largest and most esteemed exchange program sponsored by the U.S. government. It is designed to increase mutual understanding between the people of the United States and the people of other countries.

In all, four students at Luther College have received the news that they are semi-finalists in the competition. In addition to Dome, the others are:

Soren Gloege Torp ‘21—English Teaching Assistantship in Germany

Sophia Rodriguez ‘22—English Teaching Assistantship in Mexico

Siri St. Louis ‘22—English Teaching Assistantship in Luxembourg

These students were approved by the National Steering Committee and selected among the nearly 10,000 applicants on the basis of academic or professional achievement, as well as demonstrated leadership potential in their fields.

The Fulbright English Teaching Assistant Program places recent college graduates and young professionals abroad as assistant English teachers in classrooms from primary through university level.

The finalists will be announced this spring.

