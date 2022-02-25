La Crosse resident returns from trip to native Ukraine just hours after Putin wages attack

There had been rumblings of an invasion, but as Olena Belka played with her young nephews on Wednesday it was peaceful in her native Ukraine.

President Biden for days had been expressing his concern for the plans of Russian President Vladimir Putin, who had some 150,000 troops lined up near the border of Ukraine and was thought to be readying an attack on Feb. 16. But the Ukrainian government, Belka said, indicated there was no reason to panic, and days went by without violence.

"(Leaders said) 'Stay calm, they're not going to attack, there are going to be severe sanctions to stop Russia from moving forward on Ukraine. Do not worry about it.' People weren't expecting it," recalls Belka. "So people were not ready and they did not leave."

Belka's plane from Odessa, Ukraine, had just landed in Chicago, where she was awaiting transport back to La Crosse, her home city for the past decade, when she heard from her brother.

"He said, 'You're so lucky you left -- they started,'" Belka says. "I thought he was joking. Then I saw a message from my mother about the explosion. That was a very shocking moment for me. As soon as I left, around 5 a.m. (Ukraine time) they started to bomb the strategic spots in Odessa, and one of them was the airport. That was where I was."

Her family, Belka says, is essentially trapped in Odessa, as martial law has been imposed and gasoline and money withdrawals have been capped.

"They can't go anywhere -- they can't physically get there," Belka says of neighboring countries offering refuge.

Belka's brother, a former officer, has been mobilized and is expected to be called to duty Saturday, which will leave his wife with their two young sons alone. They had planned to flee to Podolsk, but the city too was attacked.

"I don't think there is really now a safe spot in Ukraine, honestly," Belka says. Her family lives in the Black Sea port, which is also where Belka, 34, owns several properties. Belka is reaching out to U.S. government officials in hopes of flying back to help her family and hopefully bring them to the states.

"If (Russia) keeps mobilizing, this war will thread a lot of man," Belka says. "They don't understand the culture is a bear. You poke the bear -- the bear was sleeping, until you poked it. It is a different world. They don't respect the law. I grew up in Ukraine, I remember times when I lived with mafia (influence). It is a completely different values and appreciations that men in power choose to follow."

Some 137 Ukrainians have already died in the past two days, and hundreds more have been wounded.

"This is just the beginning," Belka says. She is fearful of an outcome similar to 2014 Annexation of Crimea. "There are very, very aggressive politics, kind of closer to communist politics."

The U.S. and allies on Thursday announced "sweeping financial sanctions and stringent export controls" which target Russia's 10 largest financial institutions, with a White House statement noting, "The scale of Putin’s aggression and the threat it poses to the international order require a resolute response, and we will continue imposing severe costs if he does not change course." Biden had discussed sanctions against Russia in January, prior to actual attack.

"I think United States promised severe sanctions, including possibility to apply sanctions against Putin personally and cut SWIFT (banking system), and they backed off from them. What I'm trying to understand is why United States is not imposing what they're supposed to impose on Putin, that will truly hurt him. And it will hurt the United States and Europe as well. There's no doubt. But reducing purchasing power on gas and oil, cutting all the financial resources -- right now they're bombing and Russia is pumping gas through Ukraine to Europe," Belka says.

To help with skyrocketing oil prices, some U.S. officials are calling on Biden to releasing oil from the strategic petroleum reserve.

Everything happening in Ukraine, including the threat to the life of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, is "absolutely surreal," Belka says.

While media Thursday morning reported the possibility of talks between Zelenskyy and Putin, Belka says it is like "Comparing a bear with a flower -- can you compare it? (Putin) is not going to stop war if Ukraine keeps resisting. How much are Russia and Ukraine willing to lose carrying the pride? As terrible as it sounds, I think we should ask Russians, 'What do you want? Let's sit down and figure out what exactly you want to stop killing our brothers and sisters.' If we do not do that in a couple of days, there will be so many victims."

Belka expresses gratitude for Poland, Romania and other European countries opening their arms to those fleeing the turmoil in Ukraine.

Says Belka, "They're pretty fast in setting up refugee camps and helping us to recover from that, at least with their kindness, if there is none in Ukraine right now."

