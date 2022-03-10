La Crosse resident urged to check smoke alarms when changing their clocks

The La Crosse Fire Department is reminding residents to check their smoke alarm batteries this weekend when they change the clocks for Daylight Saving Time.

Clocks are scheduled to move ahead one hour at 2 a.m. Sunday, and local fire officials said the change is a perfect time to make sure their smoke alarms are working.

"Having working smoke alarms is one of the most important things people can do to keep their home fire safe," said Pat Corran, fire department community risk educator.

Corran cited National Fire Protection Association statistics showing the risk of dying in a fire is 55 percent lower in homes with working smoke alarms.

La Crosse and town of Medary residents who can't afford smoke alarms can contact the fire department to set up a free smoke alarm installation. For rental units, the program is set up through landlords because Wisconsin requires working smoke alarms for all rental properties.

Renters who don't have working smoke alarms are encouraged to contact their landlord. If that isn't successful, they can notify the fire department.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.