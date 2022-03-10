 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

La Crosse resident urged to check smoke alarms when changing their clocks

  • 0

The La Crosse Fire Department is reminding residents to check their smoke alarm batteries this weekend when they change the clocks for Daylight Saving Time.

Clocks are scheduled to move ahead one hour at 2 a.m. Sunday, and local fire officials said the change is a perfect time to make sure their smoke alarms are working.

"Having working smoke alarms is one of the most important things people can do to keep their home fire safe," said Pat Corran, fire department community risk educator.

Corran cited National Fire Protection Association statistics showing the risk of dying in a fire is 55 percent lower in homes with working smoke alarms.

La Crosse and town of Medary residents who can't afford smoke alarms can contact the fire department to set up a free smoke alarm installation. For rental units, the program is set up through landlords because Wisconsin requires working smoke alarms for all rental properties.

Renters who don't have working smoke alarms are encouraged to contact their landlord. If that isn't successful, they can notify the fire department.

People are also reading…

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tomah Journal editor

Steve Rundio is editor of the Tomah Journal. Contact him at 608-374-7785.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Some spiders may be able to fly using only their webs

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News