La Crosse residents can now register for 'No Mow May'

La Crosse residents can now register to participate in No Mow May, a program where community members can forgo mowing for the month of May as a way to give pollinators a boost.

Residents must register to participate and avoid getting penalized for not mowing their lawns. Registration can be done over the phone, online or in-person.

The register over the phone, call 608-789-7533 on Monday-Thursday from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. and Fridays from 8 a.m.-2 p.m.

To register online, visit cityoflacrosse.org/your-government/departments/parks-recreation-forestry/sustainability/spring-summmer.

And to register in person, visit city hall, located at 400 La Crosse Street in downtown La Crosse, sometime between 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Thursday.

Those that register will be able to pick up a yard sign beginning April 25 from city hall or the Black River Beach Neighborhood Center. There is a limited quantity available and the city stated the signs cannot be placed in the city boulevards.

Allowing lawns to grow out for the month of may will let early blooming plants such as dandelions and white clover to grow, letting bees get a headstart on their pollinating efforts. Longer grass also provides a suitable habitat for insects and small animals.

Additionally, the city stated that when grass is routinely cut, it weakens the root system, damaging the grass' ability to retain water and withstand droughts.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.