During the month of May, some La Crosse residents are choosing to skip the lawn mower in favor of helping the pollinators.

For the second year, La Crosse is allowing residents who register for No Mow May to grow out their lawns to give pollinators — such as bees and butterflies — extra support as they emerge from winter hibernation. Letting a lawn flourish with dandelions, clovers, violets and other lawn weeds gives the pollinators a leg up.

“Early spring is a formative period of time for pollinators to get established,” said Ahleah Harris, outdoor recreation coordinator for the city’s parks and recreation department. “So by not cutting your grass in May, it provides them with food and habitat. It also helps your lawn build a greater root system so you have better drought resiliency.”

City municipal code mandates that lawns cannot be higher than 8 inches, and that ordinance is waived for residents who register to participate in No Mow May.

Residents who grow out their lawns will have until June 7 to get their green space back into the 8-inch compliance.

Some city parks also will let their grass flower. Myrick Park, Trane Park, Island Park, Lueth Park and South Library Park were selected by Neighborhood Associations to participate in the May challenge.

Myrick and Trane Parks were also a part of the program last year.

The overgrown parks will not only help the pollinators but also serve as survey spots for a graduate study out of the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse.

The students will sweep net the areas to identify bees and compare pollinator rates from the mowed parks to those left unmowed. Individual residents also have the option to include their lawns in the study.

“Basically, they are trying to figure out how much bee biodiversity we see in our area and if No Mow May is really helping,” Harris said.

So far, about 300 city residents have registered for No Mow May, however residents can continue to register throughout the month.

By the end of May 2022, over 1,400 residents forfeited mowing their lawns.

“(Registration) picks up a little bit after the first week, when everybody’s getting their yard signs, and the grass is actually starting to get a little bit taller,” Harris said. “People start to take more notice.”

After residents register on the city’s sustainability page, they can pick up a yard sign at City Hall or the Black River Beach Neighborhood Center.