Area residents are invited to attend an open house to celebrate the opening of the La Crosse AARP FitLot on Tuesday, July 19, from 4 to 7 p.m. at Trane All Abilities Park, 1500 Chase St., La Crosse.

View equipment demonstrations, learn about program offerings and ask questions. The event is free and open to everyone.

Those who would like free food and refreshments are asked to register at https://aarp.cventevents.com/WiFitLot22 or call toll-free 877-926-8300.