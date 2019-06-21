{{featured_button_text}}

La Crosse area residents will get the chance to check in on the city's community development programs at 4 p.m. Tuesday during a public hearing on the 2018 Consolidated Annual Performance and Evaluation Report.

La Crosse's community development administrator Caroline Neilsen encouraged people to come to the special meeting of the Community Development Committee in the third-floor conference room at La Crosse City Hall, 400 N. La Crosse St., to discuss the report, also known as the CAPER.

The report highlights the investment made in the community through the community development block grant and HOME programs.

City government reporter

Jourdan Vian is a reporter and columnist covering local government and city issues for the La Crosse Tribune. You can contact her at 608-791-8218.

