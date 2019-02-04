Try 1 month for 99¢

Members of the public can weigh in on the reconstruction of Gillette Street next week.

The city of La Crosse is hosting a public input session at 4:30 p.m. Monday in the third-floor conference room at City Hall, 400 La Crosse St. City staff will provide a general outline of the project, which includes the reconstruction of Gillette Street from Rose Street to Onalaska Avenue. They will also have information on bicycle and pedestrian accommodations, and the possibility of ending parking on one side of the street.

For more information, contact La Crosse associate planner Jack Zabrowski at 608-789-8676 or zabrowskij@cityoflacrosse.org.

Jourdan Vian can be reached at jvian@lacrossetribune.com or follow her on Twitter at @Jourdan_LCT.

