There were a total of 91 violations reported at 23 establishments in La Crosse, Monroe, Vernon and Jackson counties, according to records provided by state and county health departments in November. There was no data for Trempealeau County that month.

There were seven restaurants with no code infractions reported during regular annual inspections.

The most commonly reported violation involved cleaning of utensils and equipment.

The records, obtained through open records requests, were added to the La Crosse Tribune’s online restaurant inspection database, which includes all inspection reports since 2013 at restaurants in Jackson, La Crosse, Monroe, Trempealeau and Vernon counties.

The interactive database can be searched by establishment, location or the nature of violation.

Restaurants are typically inspected once per year, though some with serious violations receive follow-up visits.

An inspection represents a snapshot in time, and violations are often corrected on the spot. Performance is best measured over multiple inspections.

