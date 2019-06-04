The city of La Crosse is taking another look at regulating online sales of alcohol to be picked up at the store with an ordinance that lays out procedures and times when people could order and pick up alcohol.
The La Crosse Judiciary and Administrative Committee discussed the new ordinance Tuesday before voting to refer the discussion for 30 days to allow for more public input after Mormon Coulee Road Walmart manager Lynn Paddy objected to rules that would forbid people from ordering alcohol after 2 p.m. for same-day pick-up and said other restrictions were too strict to allow curb-side pick-up to move forward.
An effort to completely prohibit drive-up alcohol sales failed to pass in April, with council members against the ban arguing that people with mobility problems should be able to have their alcohol delivered to their car along with their other groceries.
“It was determined and recommended that we bring back an ordinance so that the city of La Crosse can have their own plan and procedure for the online ordering and curbside pick-up of alcohol beverages,” La Crosse City Clerk Teri Lehrke said.
The Wisconsin Alcohol Policy Project recommended having a uniform policy that keeps safeguards in place to prevent straw buyers — that is, people age 21 or older who purchase alcohol for those who are underage.
Lehrke worked with La Crosse Police Chief Ron Tischer to develop an ordinance, using the cities of Madison, Brookfield and Neenah as a model.
“That’s what this ordinance is intended to do: ensure everybody is playing by the same rules. If somebody is doing this, then we know how they should be operating and it’s easier for the officers to enforce it,” Tischer said.
The ordinance would go beyond Wisconsin statute, which requires alcohol sales to be made face-to-face, on licensed premises to someone who is not intoxicated. State law requires the purchaser be over 21 and the seller be a licensed operator or under the supervision of a licensed operator.
Because liquor licenses are tied to the building, not the grounds, adding curbside sales would require amending any current license — something that would require council approval. To get that approval under the proposed new ordinance, the establishment would need to file a request with a detailed operation plan and pay a fee.
Should the amendment be approved, the business would be required to finalize the sale on the licensed premises with the purchaser and everyone in the vehicle showing photo identification to a licensed operator.
The ordinance limits the times alcohol may be ordered to between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. and requires a minimum four-hour waiting period between the time the alcohol is ordered and the time it is picked up, which would mean any alcohol ordered after 2 p.m. wouldn’t be able to be picked up until the next day.
The proposal would require the business to record details about the transaction — including the name, date of birth and type of identification used by the purchaser, as well as a photo and the license plate number of the vehicle into which the order was loaded — for 30 days.
Whether the driver was the person buying the alcohol or not, he or she would need to be age 21 or older for the sale to be concluded, and any attempt to buy alcohol by someone who appears to be underage or intoxicated would be required to be reported to the manager and police.
Violators would face a $250 to $500 fine, according to the ordinance.
“I appreciate that there is consideration for this ordinance, but it is extremely invasive for our customers and extremely difficult to operate as a retailer with this ordinance,” Paddy said. “It is likely that Walmart will not be able to sell alcohol if this ordinance is passed as is. I wonder if that is, in fact, the intent.”
She said she would prefer a process similar to the one that happens inside the store, where the purchaser’s ID is checked by a licensed operator.
Tischer pointed out that people who buy things in the store are also on camera.
Council president Martin Gaul suggested the committee revisit passing the ordinance after people had the chance to get more familiar with the details.
“This is an interesting and somewhat divisive issue, and I think it’s important that we all understand what it is that we’re doing,” Gaul said.
