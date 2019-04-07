The La Crosse Floodplain Advisory Committee is looking to try something new to lend a hand to people who can’t afford to own homes in the city’s special flood hazard area.
“We’re finding obviously that the grant in itself is pretty limited use. It’s been used for tear downs and complete rebuilds, but it’s not getting used for people filling basements and lifting their homes,” city planner Jason Gilman said.
In 2016, the city launched a relief program that offered $20,000 grants to qualified property owners investing in building improvements to raise a structure up out of the floodplain; however, Gilman said, the projects remain cost prohibitive even with assistance due to FEMA technical bulletin requirements.
The planning department has been looking for other options to use the $250,000 in tax increment district funding allocated for funding floodplain relief.
The idea behind the program was that it would give homeowners who are just barely in the floodplain — less than two feet under the elevation line — an option to start the process of getting their buildings out of the floodplain, saving them money on costly flood insurance and providing a boost to redevelopment.
Gilman and Sara Strassman put together options for the committee to consider, including further involvement with La Crosse County’s home rehabilitation program.
Gilman invited Brian Fukuda, the county’s community development specialist, to Thursday’s meeting to discuss how the program works.
“It’s really our effort to incentivize redevelopment,” Fukuda said.
Without county intervention, building on open space is cheaper than acquiring a property within the city and replacing it with something of higher value. The county provides grants to fill that cost gap, which boosts development in the Powell-Poage-Hamilton, Washburn and Lower Northside Depot neighborhoods.
Since 2016, the county has awarded about $600,000 in grants, which resulted in $6.4 million in new tax base and $6.1 million in private investment, he said.
The proposal being considered by the floodplain committee would be a partnership between the city and county to use the floodplain relief funding to expand the program to the full floodplain area on the North Side.
Gilman is also researching the availability of a real estate investment fund and corporate investment if they could find a developer willing to invest in energy efficient workforce housing to attract talent to La Crosse.
“We’re hoping to have more flexibility for people on the North Side especially, but citywide, too,” Gilman said.
The committee will consider the options again at its May meeting.
