La Crosse Right to Life chapter to protest abortion Saturday

The La Crosse chapter of Wisconsin Right to Life has scheduled a demonstration from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 18, in front of Gundersen Health System.
The demonstration marks 47 years since the Supreme Court’s decision in Roe v. Wade, which established the current legal precedent for women’s abortion rights.
You have free articles remaining.
Organizers from La Crosse’s Right to Life chapter said the group will protest Gundersen’s policy on abortion.
In a statement, the hospital stated: “Gundersen Health System believes that pregnancy and fertility are confidential concerns between patient and physician, and it is the Medical Center’s policy not to interfere.”
Wisconsin Right to Life’s self-described mission is “to make euthanasia, infanticide, abortion and destruction of human embryos socially, ethically and legally unacceptable solutions to human problems, and to promote positive alternatives to these acts.”