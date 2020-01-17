La Crosse Right to Life chapter to protest abortion Saturday

The La Crosse chapter of Wisconsin Right to Life has scheduled a demonstration from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 18, in front of Gundersen Health System.

The demonstration marks 47 years since the Supreme Court’s decision in Roe v. Wade, which established the current legal precedent for women’s abortion rights.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-5631 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Organizers from La Crosse’s Right to Life chapter said the group will protest Gundersen’s policy on abortion.

In a statement, the hospital stated: “Gundersen Health System believes that pregnancy and fertility are confidential concerns between patient and physician, and it is the Medical Center’s policy not to interfere.”

Wisconsin Right to Life’s self-described mission is “to make euthanasia, infanticide, abortion and destruction of human embryos socially, ethically and legally unacceptable solutions to human problems, and to promote positive alternatives to these acts.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0