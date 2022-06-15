La Crosse River Marsh trails closed until further notice due to flooding

The trails throughout the La Crosse River Marsh are closed until further notice, according to an announcement from the city's Park, Recreation & Forestry Department on Wednesday afternoon.

The closures are due to flooding, the announcement said, as the area has seen a number of severe storms sweep through this week, and more on the way Wednesday afternoon and evening.

The trails impacted include the Grand Crossing, Cottonwood and Willow Trails. These were set to close immediately as of 3 p.m. Wednesday.

According to the U.S. National Weather Service of La Crosse, the La Crosse River was above six feet at about 2 p.m. on Wednesday and rising, hovering in the "action" flood stage.

