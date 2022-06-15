La Crosse River Marsh trails closed until further notice due to flooding

The trails throughout the La Crosse River Marsh are closed until further notice, according to an announcement from the city's Park, Recreation & Forestry Department on Wednesday afternoon.
The closures are due to flooding, the announcement said, as the area has seen a number of severe storms sweep through this week, and more on the way Wednesday afternoon and evening.
The trails impacted include the Grand Crossing, Cottonwood and Willow Trails. These were set to close immediately as of 3 p.m. Wednesday.
According to the
U.S. National Weather Service of La Crosse, the La Crosse River was above six feet at about 2 p.m. on Wednesday and rising, hovering in the "action" flood stage.
From Tribune files: Wildlife in the La Crosse River marsh
Wildlife in the La Crosse River marsh
A painted turtle in the La Crosse River Marsh
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Wildlife in the La Crosse River marsh
A great blue herron takes flight
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Wildlife in the La Crosse River marsh
A great blue herron takes flight from its perch in the La Crosse River Marsh.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Wildlife in the La Crosse River marsh
A great blue heron perches on a small stump in the La Crosse River Marsh.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Wildlife in the La Crosse River marsh
Canadian Geese in the La Crosse River Marsh
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Wildlife in the La Crosse River marsh
Painted turtles rest on a log in April 2020 in the La Crosse River marsh.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Wildlife in the La Crosse River marsh
A beaver feeds June 18, 2018, in the La Crosse River marsh.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Wildlife in the La Crosse River marsh
A great blue heron hunts for a meal in the La Crosse River marsh near Myrick Park.
Erik Daily, La Crosse Tribune
Wildlife in the La Crosse River marsh
A pair of Canada geese swim with their goslings near Myrick Park.
Erik Daily, La Crosse Tribune
Wildlife in the La Crosse River marsh
A turtle suns itself on a log in the La Crosse River marsh.
Erik Daily, La Crosse Tribune
Wildlife in the La Crosse River marsh
A pair of Canada Geese accompany their nine goslings on a swim in the La Crosse River marsh.
Erik Daily, La Crosse Tribune
Wildlife in the La Crosse River marsh
Mallard ducks swim in the La Crosse River marsh.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Wildlife in the La Crosse River marsh
A wood duck swims among cattails Monday in the La Crosse River marsh.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Wildlife in the La Crosse River marsh
A mallard hen and her ducklings swim together in the La Crosse River marsh.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Wildlife in the La Crosse River marsh
A great blue heron feeds in the wetlands around the La Crosse River.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Wildlife in the La Crosse River marsh
A beaver swims through the waters of the La Crosse River marsh.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Wildlife in the La Crosse River marsh
A great blue heron takes flight in the La Crosse River marsh.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Wildlife in the La Crosse River marsh
A Mallard duck rests on a dead tree in the La Crosse River marsh.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Wildlife in the La Crosse River marsh
A mallard duck is seen through cattails in the La Crosse River marsh.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Wildlife in the La Crosse River marsh
A great blue heron feeds in the La Crosse River marsh.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Wildlife in the La Crosse River marsh
A Canada goose defends her gosling in the La Crosse River marsh.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Wildlife in the La Crosse River marsh
A great blue heron stands in vegetation in the La Crosse River marsh.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Wildlife in the La Crosse River marsh
A pair of mallard ducks swim in the La Crosse River marsh.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Wildlife in the La Crosse River marsh
A great blue heron takes flight in the La Crosse River marsh.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Wildlife in the La Crosse River marsh
Canada geese fly above the La Crosse River marsh.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Wildlife in the La Crosse River marsh
A red-winged blackbird feeds in the La Crosse River marsh.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune.
Wildlife in the La Crosse River marsh
A pair of turtles meet on a partially submerged log in the La Crosse River marsh.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Wildlife in the La Crosse River marsh
A painted turtle clings to a log in the La Crosse River marsh.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Wildlife in the La Crosse River marsh
A Great Blue Heron takes flight in the La Crosse River marsh.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Wildlife in the La Crosse River marsh
A great blue heron looks to snatch a meal from the waters of the La Crosse River marsh.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Tribune photographer Peter Thomson captured these photos in September 2020.
