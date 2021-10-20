La Crosse roundtable focuses on child care crisis

Sen. Brad Pfaff (D-Onalaska), Rep. Jill Billings (D-La Crosse), and Wisconsin Department of Children and Families Secretary Emilie Amundson participated in a child care workforce listening session at the La Crosse Chamber of Commerce and a child care roundtable hosted by The Parenting Place in La Crosse .

After the Tuesday roundtable, Pfaff issued the following statement:

“The economics of child care are not working for parents or providers. It’s cost-prohibitive for families, and there aren’t enough providers or good-paying jobs in the industry to meet high demand.

“Our children are our future. Their wellbeing is our primary concern. Parents should not have to choose between putting food on the table and high-quality care for their children.

“This crisis doesn’t just affect families: child care workers have been underpaid, unseen, and undervalued for far too long. We need to invest in our local care economy so that facilities can hire competent and compassionate caregivers and pay them a fair wage.

“For every dollar spent on early childhood, we recoup that money in the form of lower health costs, higher income, and higher education rates. Common sense solutions like investing in care provider grant programs will lower the out-of-pocket cost for consumers and keep the doors open for facilities across the state.

“It’s time to start looking at child care as a common good that every working family should be able to afford. I want to thank The Parenting Place and the La Crosse Chamber for facilitating these important discussions.”

Pfaff represents the 32nd Senate District, which includes La Crosse, Vernon, Crawford, and southern Monroe County. He recently launched a campaign for Congress in the 3rd District.

