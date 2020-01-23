La Crosse's Dale Hochhausen named North American Wildlife Enforcement Officers Association officer of the year

State Conservation Warden Dale Hochhausen was announced this week as the North American Wildlife Enforcement Officers Association's officer of the year, selected from a prestigious roster of 12 nominees.

Hochhausen received the award during a July ceremony in Oklahoma City.

Hochhausen, a 21-year veteran of the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources' Bureau of Law Enforcement on the Mississippi River Warden Team, was nominated by former Chief Conservation Warden Todd Schaller and selected by a committee of North American Wildlife Enforcement Officers Association executive board members. Hochhausen was also named Wisconsin warden of 2019 last spring.

In a statement released Tuesday, NAWEOA vice president Rick Langley said "competition for (the) top international honor was fierce" but "Warden Hochhausen's excellence in all facets of the varied duties edged out the competition."

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-5631 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Hochhausen, based in La Crosse, told the Tribune of the distinction, "It's pretty humbling. I never thought of even being considered for this award."