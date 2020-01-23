La Crosse's Dale Hochhausen named North American Wildlife Enforcement Officers Association officer of the year

State Conservation Warden Dale Hochhausen was announced this week as the North American Wildlife Enforcement Officers Association's officer of the year, selected from a prestigious roster of 12 nominees.
Hochhausen received the award during a July ceremony in Oklahoma City.
Hochhausen, a 21-year veteran of the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources' Bureau of Law Enforcement on the Mississippi River Warden Team, was nominated by former Chief Conservation Warden Todd Schaller and selected by a committee of North American Wildlife Enforcement Officers Association executive board members. Hochhausen was also named Wisconsin warden of 2019 last spring.
In a statement released Tuesday, NAWEOA vice president Rick Langley said "competition for (the) top international honor was fierce" but "Warden Hochhausen's excellence in all facets of the varied duties edged out the competition."
Hochhausen, based in La Crosse, told the Tribune of the distinction, "It's pretty humbling. I never thought of even being considered for this award."
Current Chief Conservation Warden Casey Krueger says Hochhausen is very deserving, stating, "Dale does an outstanding job serving Wisconsin's public and natural resources. And he stands ready to help officers of other states. Dale understands and implements a multi-faceted, balanced service program."
Among Hochhausen's endeavors and accomplishments are work with resource education, media relations, enforcement, community involvement and recruit training, spanning urban and rural areas and the Upper Mississippi River Wildlife and Fish Refuge. Additionally, says Lt. Tyler Strelow of the Mississippi River Warden Team, Hochhausen documented more than 2,000 patrol contacts in the past year.
"We are extremely proud of Dale Hochhausen and blessed to have this caliber of officer among our ranks," said Capt. Rick Rosen of DNR West-Central Region law enforcement operations.
Hochhausen says his passion for the environment and conservation began in his youth, growing up in Cassville and fishing and camping along the Mississippi River.
"You don't get into this job for the pay or the recognition," Hochhausen said. "You get into this field to protect the resources."
Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.