La Crosse's first baby of 2020 welcomed at Gundersen Health System

New Year’s Day was off to quiet start in the maternity wards of La Crosse’s hospitals until the first cries of a newborn erupted at 10:05 a.m. at Gundersen Health System.

Second-time parents Hailey Tindle and John Clauson were stunned not only to learn that their son was the 2020 debut baby citywide, but by his Wednesday arrival in general.

Tindle, who was admitted to Gundersen at 1 a.m., wasn’t due until Jan. 18. But little Joseph Carter Lee Clauson had other ideas.

“It was a huge surprise,” Tindle said of his nearly three-week-early arrival.

After a difficult labor, baby Joseph was delivered in just seven minutes, weighing in at 6 pounds, 2 ounces and measuring 18 inches long.

“Sunny-side up is what they called him,” Tindle said of Joseph’s unusual face-up delivery.

Clauson was at Tindle’s side as their newest family member was being born, a special experience for the couple.

Clauson and Tindle’s 3-year-old son JJ had the special honor of selecting Joseph’s first and middle name, picking his favorites from his parents’ list of options. The second middle moniker, Lee, is a family name.