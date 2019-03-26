Area advocates and businesses have banded together to give La Crosse residents the keys to a happier city.
The Outdoor Recreation Alliance coordinated donations to purchase and distribute 80 free copies of the book “Happy City: Transforming Our Lives Through Urban Design” to area leaders in March, before they get a chance to meet the author in person in April.
“It’s such a powerful tool to build community and improve mental and physical health.” said Jed Olson, vice president of ORA. “Outdoor recreation has the ability to positively affect social well-being of our community with minimal investment.”
“Happy City” author Charles Montgomery will give the keynote speech April 4 at the D.B. Reinhart Institute for Ethics in Leadership conference at Viterbo University, bringing international stories and the science of how city design changes human lives..
Forty of the books will be distributed to area decisionmakers, who are asked to pass the gift to others when they are done. The Outdoor Recreation Alliance is partnering with the La Crosse Public Library to put another 40 copies into circulation this week
