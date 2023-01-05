La Crosse Salvation Army raises over $250,000 in red kettles

The Salvation Army of La Crosse County raised over $250,000 in November and December through its annual Red Kettle donation campaign, nearly meeting the charitable organization’s goal of $278,000.
“It’s just an overwhelming success,” said Isaiah Thomas, director of development at the La Crosse Salvation Army. “This community in particular, the La Crosse community, always shows up and helps out.”
Volunteers, who collected cash donations in signature red kettles, contributed more than 3000 hours outside of 13 locations, braving the winter storm that slammed Wisconsin late last month. Residents and volunteers alike also contended with ongoing concerns about the COVID-19 pandemic and the economy, Thomas added.
During last year’s holiday season, the Salvation Army collected over $251,000 in La Crosse.
The donations fund the Salvation Army’s emergency shelter, meals for shelter residents and the community, counselors for shelter residents and other programs aimed at individuals and families experiencing homelessness, hunger and economic need.
The La Crosse Salvation Army houses residents and distributes over 1,500 meals a week in 2022.
“Every dollar counts, every coin counts, and it makes a difference in the grand scheme,” Thomas said.
A giant red kettle in Times Square kicked off the Salvation Army's holiday fundraising campaign. Measuring over 7-feet, the aluminum kettle hangs from a 32-foot tall stand. The giant kettle is meant to represent the spike in need seen during the pandemic. "Overnight almost, we saw our food requests double," Major Stewart Dalrymple of the Salvation Army of Greater New York, said. "We went from about 3.5 million people being fed the previous year to 7.4 in the midst of the pandemic last year, and so just a great increase in the need for food." Donations were down last Christmas partly due to a reduced number of kettles deployed during the pandemic. But other factors are weighing on the need.
IN PHOTOS: Rotary Lights 2022
Rotary Lights visitors walk through a light tunnel in the south section of Riverside Park. Rotary Lights runs through New Years Eve.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Carolers
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Holiday train
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Igloo and Christmas trees
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
While this illuminated horse and buggy aren't going anywhere fast, carriage rides are available on select nights at Rotary Lights.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
The entrance marquee greets visitors to the 28th annual Rotary Lights display in Riverside Park.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
While snow might be sparse on the ground, lights create an impressive snowman.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Sisters, Kiersten Bruns, left, and Alexis Bruns roast marshmallows for s'mores at one of the fire pits.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
A dusting of snow graces Rotary Lights.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
A fire-breathing dragon adds some fantasy flair to this year's Rotary Lights lineup.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Reindeer and sleigh
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Light tunnel
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
American flag and helicopter
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Rotary Lights Reindeer
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
The Amara Rose Foundation has a tree at Rotary Lights in La Crosse that honors those lost to addiction. In that spirit, the foundation filled a box with ornaments. People who have lost a loved one to addiction are invited to write the name of their loved one on an ornament and hang it on the tree in memoriam. In just eight days, 40 ornaments were hung by grieving family and friends. "This makes an impactful statement about what's going on in our community," said Heidi Overson, one of the foundation's founders. "We are expecting at least 100 ornaments to be hung on the tree by Dec. 31. One person said it was healing to hang their ornament. Some shed tears. Others hang the ornament and take a photo of the tree afterward." Anyone who's lost a loved one to addiction is welcome to hang an ornament and/or a photo on the foundation's tree.
Contributed photo
Rotary Lights at Winnebago Park wish passers-by a Merry Christmas.
Steve Rundio
An elephant sprays itself with water as part of the Rotary Lights decorations at Riverside Park.
Steve Kiedrowski, La Crosse
