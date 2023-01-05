 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
La Crosse Salvation Army raises over $250,000 in red kettles

The Salvation Army of La Crosse County raised over $250,000 in November and December through its annual Red Kettle donation campaign, nearly meeting the charitable organization’s goal of $278,000.

“It’s just an overwhelming success,” said Isaiah Thomas, director of development at the La Crosse Salvation Army. “This community in particular, the La Crosse community, always shows up and helps out.”

Volunteers, who collected cash donations in signature red kettles, contributed more than 3000 hours outside of 13 locations, braving the winter storm that slammed Wisconsin late last month. Residents and volunteers alike also contended with ongoing concerns about the COVID-19 pandemic and the economy, Thomas added.

During last year’s holiday season, the Salvation Army collected over $251,000 in La Crosse.

The donations fund the Salvation Army’s emergency shelter, meals for shelter residents and the community, counselors for shelter residents and other programs aimed at individuals and families experiencing homelessness, hunger and economic need.

The La Crosse Salvation Army houses residents and distributes over 1,500 meals a week in 2022.

“Every dollar counts, every coin counts, and it makes a difference in the grand scheme,” Thomas said.

A giant red kettle in Times Square kicked off the Salvation Army's holiday fundraising campaign. Measuring over 7-feet, the aluminum kettle hangs from a 32-foot tall stand. The giant kettle is meant to represent the spike in need seen during the pandemic. "Overnight almost, we saw our food requests double," Major Stewart Dalrymple of the Salvation Army of Greater New York, said. "We went from about 3.5 million people being fed the previous year to 7.4 in the midst of the pandemic last year, and so just a great increase in the need for food." Donations were down last Christmas partly due to a reduced number of kettles deployed during the pandemic. But other factors are weighing on the need.
