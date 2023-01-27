La Crosse School Board establishes middle school boundary line

Late Thursday evening, the La Crosse School Board approved making the boundary line for the middle schools at Ferry Street, the current high school boundary line.

Earlier this week, the board voted to close Lincoln Middle School due to declining enrollment and increased maintenance costs for the over 100-year-old building.

Public school students in the city have two traditional options for middle school: Longfellow or Logan Middle School.

While the boundary line enforces neighborhood schools, students have the option to apply for an intradistrict transfer to attend a school that isn’t deemed their neighborhood school.

The district also offers an online education -- the Coulee Region Virtual Academy -- as well as charter school options for middle schoolers.

Families may use the school district’s intradistrict application to request a transfer to a different school within the district. Those interested in requesting a transfer to a different school must complete an intradistrict/charter school application between Feb. 1 and April 30, for the following school year.

Application is not a guarantee of placement, the district said in a statement.

Photos: 2021 La Crosse Central High School commencement