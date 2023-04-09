Hate is a strong word and a cutting sentiment, and when it relates to groups of people, the impact can be devastating.

The world is grappling with vitriol and violence, much of it targeted at those of specific races, sexualities, genders and religions, and the effects can reverberate for decades or even centuries. These actions have unfathomable consequences, and while they are painful to look back on, confronting and comprehending the atrocities is crucial.

In 2007, Bob and Maureen Freedland established the Freedland Shoah Study Grants through the La Crosse Public Education Foundation in memory of their families and all others who perished in the Holocaust. The endowment serves to advance among La Crosse Public School District students an understanding of the systematic genocide perpetrated by the Nazi regime in World War II, and impart on them concepts of tolerance, forgiveness and compassion.

"The Holocaust was a very dark period of humanity, and important lessons are understood about how hatred can irrationally build to mass movements allowed by mass groups of people, and how hate speech and scapegoating and confirmation bias can be used to turn a group of people against another group of people," Maureen said. "Holocaust education is not just about Jewish history and Jewish people — it is (beneficial for) stemming hatred against many groups."

In 2019, a group of district educators expanded on the programming to create a comprehensive Holocaust curriculum for students, an effort that will be highlighted during the Holocaust Remembrance and Education Program planned from 7 to 8:15 p.m. April 18 at Congregation Sons of Abraham. The District for its contributions to Holocaust education will be honored with the Wegner Leaf on the Congregation’s Tree of Life. Named for Dr. Gregory Wegner, the Wegner Leaf recognizes the efforts of inspirational teachers in the La Crosse area.

"Rather than just having a couple of teachers with the particular flame and desire to do this, who could see the benefit of holocaust education, it's become district wide," Maureen said. "There is a lot of extra work that goes into creating your own program and your own unit, and the School District has taken this up with love and dedication and seen really good results with it."

The program will also include a candlelight service, a screening of the short film "Toyland," the subject of an essay contest for middle school students, a La Crosse Community Theater performance of a scene from the "Diary of Anne Frank" and music by Elizabeth Fox and Busya Lugovier. Interfaith and open to the community, the Holocaust Remembrance event is an opportunity for residents to "think about the future and unify so that we are solid against hatred and can act together in the future as might be needed," Maureen said. "That's why we do this."

Holocaust education

The School District of La Crosse has been a leader in Holocaust curriculum, with many "outstanding teachers" making it an integral part of lesson planning over the past two decades and putting it "far ahead of fulfilling" the 2021 Wisconsin Legislature in 2021 Act 30, which requires districts statewide incorporate lessons on the Holocaust and other genocides in middle and high school social studies.

The District's Holocaust coursework already in place was enhanced following the Wisconsin Department of Education's 2018 new standards for social studies, when Sandy Brauer, Geri Patschull, Bobbi Gillitzer, Eric Martin, Jeanne Halderson, Scott Bagniefski and Jill Gorell designed a coordinated social studies curriculum for the three La Crosse public middle schools. The courses respect the United States Holocaust Museum’s Guidelines For Teaching About The Holocaust.

"We came to a consensus that we would teach Holocaust/Shoah in grade 7th and 10th grade social studies," said Longfellow Middle School teacher Halderson, who will discuss the curriculum during the Holocaust Remembrance and Education Program. "The Holocaust had always been taught at the high school level, but prior to this at the middle level it was only embedded into some ELA and social studies classrooms and not explicitly taught at one grade level."

The Freedland Shoah Study Grants have allowed teachers to attend the annual Teaching the Holocaust Workshop at the D.B. Reinhart Institute For Ethics in Leadership, provided books to students and supported a presentation by Tim Scott, attorney and speaker on understanding the Holocaust and how it relates to current events. Seventh and 10th graders were also able to attend a talk by Holocaust survivor Peter Feigl.

"I'm just really pleased that the school district has used our funds and found them valuable for creating life-changing education for our students," Maureen said. "They are learning compassion and civic responsibility while refining their writing abilities, their reading abilities and becoming engaged as citizens."

The education is timely.

"When social media, the nightly news, and even popular culture regularly portray evidence of hostility and prejudice towards people of the Jewish faith, it is essential for our students to understand how intolerance, acts of prejudice, and discrimination can lead to violence and even genocide," Halderson said.

By teaching the Holocaust, Halderson said, "Students can begin to understand and articulate how hate and bias, when left unchecked, can become normalized and escalate if no one intervenes. We want students in the La Crosse School District to be upstanders that speak up and take action rather than bystanders who stand by and watch when human dignity in any form is threatened."

There are many lessons to be gleaned from the horrors of genocide, but also reflections of humanity.

"Tolerance, forgiveness, goodness and compassion are amply revealed as well," through "Inspirational stories of helping individuals and helping communities," Maureen said. "Teachers report that students become deeply engaged and deeply inspired by the ample stories of goodness, at whatever learning level they are at, and their Holocaust studies are remembered and valued for years, when other subject topics are forgotten."

For more information on the Freedland Shoah (Holocaust) Study Grants, visit https://rb.gy/y14e1.