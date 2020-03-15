La Crosse School District announces plans following COVID-19 precautionary school closure mandate

The La Crosse School District has announced its plans after Gov. Tony Evers directed K-12 schools to close this week due to COVID-19.
The district’s administration and health crisis teams, which have been and will continue to meet daily, have made the following decisions:
- School will be in session as scheduled Monday and Tuesday to allow for parents to make child care arrangements and students and teachers to meet before the closing. Student absences Monday and Tuesday will be excused should parents choose to keep their children home, though the La Crosse School District notes that student and staff absences due to illness are currently below average.
- There will be no school, school activities, practices or events for students in the School District of La Crosse from We
- dnesday, March 18, through Tuesday, April 14. The reopening of schools may be delayed should state officials extend the closure mandate.
Parents or guardians of students who have medications dispensed by school nurses are asked to collect the medications between 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 Monday through Wednesday, March 18.
- Students in grades 4-12 are asked to take their district-assigned computing device home with them on Tuesday. The devices will be used for ongoing communication and continuity with staff, who will regularly check in with students. Each student should receive at least one communication from a staff member before the end of the day on Friday. Teachers will provide academic-based challenges, thought-provoking questions or other resources to extend learning during the closing, but will not be applying grades or scores to any work that is done. Staff will use a variety of tools to connect with students in grades K-3.
- The district is developing a plan to provide a free breakfast and lunch to all students each weekday that school is not in session. This service is tentatively scheduled to begin Wednesday, with more information to come.
- Information on obtaining free meals, WiFI access, online enrichment opportunities and other resources and updates will be emailed to families and available at lacrosseschools.org/coronavirus and the district’s social media accounts.
“Our district staff is dedicated to maintaining contact with students throughout the course of this interruption in the school year. Relationships matter,” the La Crosse School District said in a statement Saturday afternoon. “...This will be challenging for the entire community, but our district administrators have been working closely with the La Crosse County Health Department, the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction, state and local agencies, community organizations, and many of our neighboring school districts in anticipation of this. We will do everything we can to support our students, families, and staff through this challenging time.”
Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.