La Crosse School District announces plans following COVID-19 precautionary school closure mandate

"Our district staff is dedicated to maintaining contact with students throughout the course of this interruption in the school year. Relationships matter," the La Crosse School District said in a statement Saturday afternoon. "...This will be challenging for the entire community, but our district administrators have been working closely with the La Crosse County Health Department, the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction, state and local agencies, community organizations, and many of our neighboring school districts in anticipation of this. We will do everything we can to support our students, families, and staff through this challenging time."