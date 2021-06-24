La Crosse School District dropping mask requirements for all students starting July 1

The School District of La Crosse is dropping mask requirements for all students starting July 1, a policy revision subject to change if case rates increase.
In a letter to district families, Superintendent Dr. Aaron Engel stated that masks will be optional for all students, including elementary and middle school, both indoors or out.
The decision was based on the current case rate of 0.2 per 100,000 per day in district boundaries, Engel says, noting that for the past year the district has been following the recommendations of the Harvard Global Health Institute, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Wisconsin Department of Health Services and county health department for mitigation strategies and safe school operations during the pandemic.
One of the benchmarks identified by the HGHI was a case rate of less than one per 100,000 per day.
"At this case rate, a community could be considered on track for containment and could rely viral testing and contact tracing for surveillance and to contain spikes and outbreaks," Engel says.
If the rate surpasses 1 per 100,000 per day, as reported by DHS, or there are outbreaks of COVID-19, the district will implement mitigation strategies such as masking and distancing. Below the threshold, both masks and distancing will be optional.
"We recognize and support families who choose to have their child continue to wear a mask at this time," Engel said.
Local organizations which operate within the school, such as the the Boys and Girls Club or YMCA, may have more restrictive requirements, which students and families will need to adhere to.
Engel notes that COVID-19 vaccines are still not approved for youth under 12, and coronavirus variants are currently circulating. As such, occasional outbreaks are a possibility and students should hold on to their masks should guidelines change.
"We are thankful that things are better now, and we are making the appropriate adjustments as the science and the experts indicate," Engel said. "However, please be ready to return to more restrictive mitigation strategies if we see a resurgence of COVID-19. Please continue to follow the advice of our public health experts, get vaccinated and get tested if you feel ill."
IN PHOTOS: Local community members wear face masks
Holmen, Wis.
Jim Falls, Wis.
La Crescent, MInn.
Working at the Tomah VA serving our Veterans during this pandemic!
In My Family We all Wear Our Masks Cindy And Baby V
mask made by fellow West Salem High School chemistry teacher
La Crosse punk
Lace for a lady
Caring for the community
A mask with bling
Dinner guests
A Friendly smile
October 6: GIrls WIAA Division 2 sectional golf
October 2: Edgar vs Onalaska
October 2: Edgar vs Onalaska
September 22: Aquinas vs Onalaska
September 17: Westby vs Aquinas
September 17: Westby vs Aquinas
September 17: Westby vs Aquinas
Holmen school lunches
Noodles & Company
September 10: Dover-Eyota vs. La Crescent-Hokah
Onalaska Football
College during COVID
College during COVID
Vice President Pence at Dairyland
Vice President Pence at Dairyland
Scooping up smiles
Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.