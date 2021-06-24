La Crosse School District dropping mask requirements for all students starting July 1

The School District of La Crosse is dropping mask requirements for all students starting July 1, a policy revision subject to change if case rates increase.

In a letter to district families, Superintendent Dr. Aaron Engel stated that masks will be optional for all students, including elementary and middle school, both indoors or out.

The decision was based on the current case rate of 0.2 per 100,000 per day in district boundaries, Engel says, noting that for the past year the district has been following the recommendations of the Harvard Global Health Institute, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Wisconsin Department of Health Services and county health department for mitigation strategies and safe school operations during the pandemic.

One of the benchmarks identified by the HGHI was a case rate of less than one per 100,000 per day.

"At this case rate, a community could be considered on track for containment and could rely viral testing and contact tracing for surveillance and to contain spikes and outbreaks," Engel says.