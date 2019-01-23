The School District of La Crosse has its eyes on a downtown bar and music venue, although district officials Wednesday would not disclose any progress toward a purchase agreement.
Earlier this month, Brickhouse owner Keith Brown said the district was interested in buying his property at the corner of King Street and Fifth Avenue S., but that district officials were hoping to keep their plans private.
Then, this week, Brown said he and a buyer had reached terms on a purchase agreement, and that the Brickhouse would be vacating the building at the end of April. He declined to say who the buyer was.
Nick Marcou, the district’s communications coordinator, would not comment, other than to say “the Board of Education has not recently approved any property acquisitions for the School District of La Crosse.”
While there has been no formal announcement, district officials have recently expressed interest in an unnamed property.
On Jan. 7, the school board discussed a property acquisition, among other topics, at a closed-door meeting. Two days later, Superintendent Randy Nelson said the district was “exploring a facility, and possibly negotiating for its acquisition.”
The Brickhouse, home to the La Crosse Eagles Club until 2016, is a large, two-story building with room for roughly 700 people, according to Brown. It has a first-story bar and a second-story ballroom, which hosts concerts and can been rented out for private events.
The reason for the district’s interest remains unclear.
Students have enough room in the district’s current fleet of schools, officials say, especially after a recent decline in enrollment.
District administration, along with 7 Rivers Community High School, is housed in the Hogan Administrative Center at 807 East Ave. S. Hogan, a former elementary school, has served as the district’s main office since 1980.
