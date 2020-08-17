La Crosse School District finding ways to help students adapt to new challenges

These students will now be scheduled for a meeting with their teachers, similar to parent-teacher conferences to get acclimated with the technology, instructor and receive the essentials they need to begin learning.

Officials said the schools are working closely with school nurses to ensure groups are small, there are multiple entrances to the schools and there is limited capacity during the meetings.

But older students are also facing the reality of missing out on fall extracurricular activities, like sports, drama, music and more.

"Students may have an identity with their team or their activity this fall. We wish not to have that void," said Stacey Everson, the district's director of secondary education.

District officials are working with coaches and program directors to help promote the "psychological safety" of students who will miss out on an activity this fall.

This might look like a coach connecting virtually with their players, watching tapes of old scrimmages or matches, or working on skills remotely, Everson said.