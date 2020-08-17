La Crosse School District finding ways to help students adapt to new challenges

As the La Crosse School District gears up to begin its virtual first day of school in two weeks, officials are working to overcome unique challenges that the pandemic has brought on for its students.
The district will start its first month of schooling completely virtual, officials announced last month, and recently announced that its fall sports season would be pushed back until the spring.
The changes bring a lot of upheaval for many students, and navigating new technology and missing out on things that bring students a lot of joy has prompted school officials to find ways to connect during the uncertainties.
For La Crosse's youngest students, the school year will start with a "slow open," according to Superintendent Aaron Engel.
"We know that a lot of our students at the lower elementary level have never had a device," Engel said.
Specifically in the school district, students in fourth grade or younger have never used a device before in their classroom, making starting a new school year with a new teacher even more challenging.
These students will now be scheduled for a meeting with their teachers, similar to parent-teacher conferences to get acclimated with the technology, instructor and receive the essentials they need to begin learning.
Officials said the schools are working closely with school nurses to ensure groups are small, there are multiple entrances to the schools and there is limited capacity during the meetings.
But older students are also facing the reality of missing out on fall extracurricular activities, like sports, drama, music and more.
"Students may have an identity with their team or their activity this fall. We wish not to have that void," said Stacey Everson, the district's director of secondary education.
District officials are working with coaches and program directors to help promote the "psychological safety" of students who will miss out on an activity this fall.
This might look like a coach connecting virtually with their players, watching tapes of old scrimmages or matches, or working on skills remotely, Everson said.
"We're hopeful that more can be done in the spring," Engel said. "At the same time, we know that the fall is a time when a lot of students have their identity wrapped up into whatever athletic event they are participating in."
Officials said that the district is still working with the La Crosse County Health Department to get more details on the new metrics it will base its reopening on, since the Coulee Region COVID-19 Compass has been replaced.
Engel said that more information will be known in the "near future.
