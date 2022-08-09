La Crosse School District information sessions begin Wednesday (copy)

The La Crosse School District is holding a series of information sessions beginning Wednesday on the upcoming $195 million referendum and details about the school consolidation plan.
The sessions are being held on the following dates and times:
- Thursday from 6:30-8:30 p.m. at Logan Middle School
- Aug. 24 from 6:30-8:30 p.m. virtually
- Aug. 25 from 6:30-8:30 p.m. at Longfellow Middle School
- Sept. 7 from 7-9 p.m. at Longfellow Middle School
- Sept. 8 from 6-8 p.m. virtually
- Sept. 20 from 6:30-8:30 p.m. at Logan Middle School
- Oct. 5 from 6:30-8:30 p.m. virtually
- Oct. 6 from 6:30-8:30 p.m. at Lincoln Middle School
- Oct. 18 from 6:30-8:30 p.m. at Central High School
- Oct. 26 from 6:30-8:30 p.m. at Logan High School