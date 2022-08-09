 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
La Crosse School District information sessions begin Wednesday

The La Crosse School District is holding a series of  information sessions beginning Wednesday on the upcoming $195 million referendum and details about the school consolidation plan. 

The sessions are being held on the following dates and times:

  • Wednesday from 6:30-8:30 p.m. at Lincoln Middle School
  • Thursday from 6:30-8:30 p.m. at Logan Middle School
  • Aug. 24 from 6:30-8:30 p.m. virtually
  • Aug. 25 from 6:30-8:30 p.m. at Longfellow Middle School
  • Sept. 7 from 7-9 p.m. at Longfellow Middle School
  • Sept. 8 from 6-8 p.m. virtually
  • Sept. 20 from 6:30-8:30 p.m. at Logan Middle School
  • Oct. 5 from 6:30-8:30 p.m. virtually
  • Oct. 6 from 6:30-8:30 p.m. at Lincoln Middle School
  • Oct. 18 from 6:30-8:30 p.m. at Central High School
  • Oct. 26 from 6:30-8:30 p.m. at Logan High School
