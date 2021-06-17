La Crosse School District inviting community input on facility, education plans

The School District of La Crosse is inviting community input on long-range school facility plans, intended to provide the best possible learning environments for local students.
The district is exploring its options as enrollment declines and buildings age. Over the past two decades, district enrollment has declined by over 1,400 students — and, as districts are funded on a per-pupil basis, this has resulted in the loss of revenue dollars with which to educate students.
With fewer students, the number of needed facilities has also declined, and the district has been accounting for lost funding by reducing the number of staff, eliminating overhead by consolidating two schools and building Northside Elementary, and cutting budgets. However, declining enrollment has still led to a deficit, affecting the opportunities available to students and the ability to retain high quality staff.
The district also maintains a series of aging buildings at "the end of their designed life cycles," with five of the buildings over 80 years old. The schools are "safe and acceptable" for educating students but require tens of millions of dollars in maintenance to bring them up to modern codes and address critical needs. These structures, the district says, "were designed for education in the 1920s and 1930s, not 2021."
"We want all of our school buildings to meet the learning needs of our students," says Aaron Engel, district superintendent. "The additions and renovations the school district has made in each era over the last 80 years have allowed the school district to do just that. However, we are at a point with our older buildings where the limitations of their original construction and the costs of ongoing maintenance may not allow us to add on and renovate to provide the modern learning environments our community expects and our students deserve.”
Over the next six months, the district plans to engage with the community to learn more about its expectations for modern learning environments for students. Two community focus groups are being held — from 6 to 8 p.m. June 30 at Logan Middle School and 6 to 8 p.m. July 7 at Longfellow Middle School — with feedback to be considered while developing the long-range facility plan.
"We have an opportunity to provide schools that meet the high bar set by our students and our community for educating children today," Engel says. "And we have an opportunity to provide educational facilities that meet the needs of our school families, our neighborhoods, and the greater La Crosse area. Our Northside and Hamilton Elementary School projects demonstrate how schools designed for the community’s needs can have a powerful, positive impact on our students, families and neighborhoods.”
Long-range plan facets may include providing spaces for collaboration, small group learning, music, drama, special education, early childhood education and STEM, and additional socio-emotional and mental health supports.
To register for either of the community focus groups, email Kelly Galván in the superintendent’s office at kgalvan@lacrossesd.org or call 608-789-7628.
Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.