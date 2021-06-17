La Crosse School District inviting community input on facility, education plans

The School District of La Crosse is inviting community input on long-range school facility plans, intended to provide the best possible learning environments for local students.

The district is exploring its options as enrollment declines and buildings age. Over the past two decades, district enrollment has declined by over 1,400 students — and, as districts are funded on a per-pupil basis, this has resulted in the loss of revenue dollars with which to educate students.

With fewer students, the number of needed facilities has also declined, and the district has been accounting for lost funding by reducing the number of staff, eliminating overhead by consolidating two schools and building Northside Elementary, and cutting budgets. However, declining enrollment has still led to a deficit, affecting the opportunities available to students and the ability to retain high quality staff.

The district also maintains a series of aging buildings at "the end of their designed life cycles," with five of the buildings over 80 years old. The schools are "safe and acceptable" for educating students but require tens of millions of dollars in maintenance to bring them up to modern codes and address critical needs. These structures, the district says, "were designed for education in the 1920s and 1930s, not 2021."