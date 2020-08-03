La Crosse School District navigates hurdles coming with virtual start

"We anticipate having a few more issues than we did last year," Engel said, who said that almost every family had internet options at the end of last year when schools abruptly closed, but this year expectations of learning are higher, and therefore so are expectations of quality of internet.

The school district is also working to alleviate childcare for parents who will have to navigate work and virtual learning come September.

"There are many families that are working during the day, and being able to supervise their children is difficult or an impossibility," Engel said.

Officials are exploring the option to work with the Boys and Girls Club, YMCA and other local partners to offer limited staff for remote childcare for some, though it's not a guarantee.

"We're still working through the details of that, and we're not sure what the outcome of that exploration might be," Engel said.

"It's going to be difficult to say no to some folks that need something, when we're forced to prioritize. And so I'm nervous about that. But that's a reality when we have limited resources," he said.