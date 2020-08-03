La Crosse School District navigates hurdles coming with virtual start

Now that the La Crosse School District has decided to start its school year off entirely virtual, officials are beginning to iron out details and hurdles coming with instructing nearly 7,000 students online.
One of the biggest hurdles is inequity in technology, and at a school board meeting on Monday, officials spoke on initial ways they plan to bridge gaps.
With the use of relief funding through the CARES Act, the district was able to purchase enough iPads for every student K-12.
But students in grades K-4 have never used the device in school before, leaving many families and students unsure of how to use them.
"It also adds the difficulty of familiarizing students who have never had a device, with that device, and trying to figure out, how we’re going to accomplish that at the start of the school year," superintendent Aaron Engel said on Monday.
The district is currently working with the La Crosse County Health Department to see if families can come to the school and learn how to use the devices ahead of the school year.
Internet accessibility is also an issue for families in the district, especially those in low-to-moderate socioeconomic classes and those who live in the blufflands and might have difficulty reaching a signal, and officials are working with local internet providers to offer low-cost options or hotspots.
"We anticipate having a few more issues than we did last year," Engel said, who said that almost every family had internet options at the end of last year when schools abruptly closed, but this year expectations of learning are higher, and therefore so are expectations of quality of internet.
The school district is also working to alleviate childcare for parents who will have to navigate work and virtual learning come September.
"There are many families that are working during the day, and being able to supervise their children is difficult or an impossibility," Engel said.
Officials are exploring the option to work with the Boys and Girls Club, YMCA and other local partners to offer limited staff for remote childcare for some, though it's not a guarantee.
"We're still working through the details of that, and we're not sure what the outcome of that exploration might be," Engel said.
"It's going to be difficult to say no to some folks that need something, when we're forced to prioritize. And so I'm nervous about that. But that's a reality when we have limited resources," he said.
Broadly, all students in the La Crosse School District will begin the year virtually, but early in the summer an option for a more long-term online option was given for its students and those in the surrounding county schools.
Enrollment for the Coulee Region Virtual Academy closed over the weekend, and Engel said that 1,169 total students had enrolled from the La Crosse School District.
That's about 18% of all families, and Engel said that the district's smaller charter schools saw larger participation than others.
"I’m thankful that were able to provide that, and we’ve worked hard to do so," Engel said. "Clearly almost a fifth of our parents have found that the option that is best for them at this time."
Those students have committed to at least one full semester online, and around 50 staff members have shown interest in teaching through the academy, where they would be committed and not able to switch to in-person instruction, or whichever mode of learning the rest of the district is currently doing.
The CRVA is in collaboration with the other schools in the county, and staffing may be shared across the program at no cost to other districts.
Engel said that he imagines in the next week or two a "plethora" of information will be available for families as the district continues ironing out details.
Other reopening updates include early retirements from six teachers and teaching assistants due to COVID-19. Their tenures with the district range from just over a decade to 31 years.
Officials also confirmed that the school district will likely still be required to transport students at area private schools, who are still planning to start the school year in-person, because of a bussing contract.
SRO program will get review
The La Crosse School District will also begin a review of its school resource officer program it currently holds with the La Crosse Police Department, school board members unanimously voted on Monday.
The program has come under fire in recent months like many other across the country, as the Black Lives Matter movement questions policing in schools.
The review is expected to wrap-up in November so that officials can make a decision on renewing the program's contract, which is set to expire next summer.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.