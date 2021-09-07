La Crosse School District offering students free onsite COVID testing

The School District of La Crosse is now offering COVID testing at every school building, with additional testing opportunities during the week for district families.

"As we begin this school year, we are recognizing that COVID will continue to be something we will need to navigate as a school community," the District said in an email Tuesday to students and families. "One of the most important mitigation strategies we can put into place to keep our community healthy and our students engaged in in-person learning is to ensure that sick individuals stay home and are tested for COVID as quickly as possible."

In partnership with DHS, the School District will provide PCR testing to students with COVID symptoms, conducted onsite at the child's school by trained health staff. In-school COVID testing will require parental consent, and results from the nasal swab testing will be likely be available within 24 to 48 hours. Students will be sent home until results are received.

Students and their families and staff, regardless of symptoms, may also take advantage of antigen and PCR testing during the following days and times:

