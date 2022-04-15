La Crosse School District receiving over $91,000 in state funding for mental health support

The School District of La Crosse is receiving $91,779 from Gov. Tony Ever's "Get Kids Ahead" initiative.
School districts statewide were awarded funds through the $15 million program, which can be used to provide direct mental healthcare, hire and support mental health navigators, provide mental health first aid and trauma-based care training, or provide family assistance programs.
“We know that long before the pandemic hit, kids across our state were already facing immense challenges with their mental health, but as parents and educators are seeing firsthand, these challenges have only been made worse by the isolating and traumatic events of the past two years,” Evers said. “These funds will go directly towards whatever mental health support and services our kids need so they can be successful both in and out of the classroom to help them grow, learn, and get ahead.”
The "Get Kids Ahead" funding follows the over $100 million for school support services and opportunities included in the 2021-23 biennial budget. In addition, in March Evers announced a $5 million investment to make telehealth services more accessible.
