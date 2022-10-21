La Crosse School District responds to community comments, concerns about referendum

The School District of La Crosse is looking to address some points made by opposition to the Nov. 8 referendum, and clarify or correct any misconceptions.

In response to views shared by those against the consolidation of schools, as shared in a story this week in the Tribune, the District offered responses and further explanations to some of the raised concerns.

Approval of the $194.7 million referendum by voters would lead to Central High School and Logan High School students moving into a renovated building at 3600 Pammel Creek Road, formerly a Trane building. In turn, middle schoolers would move into the existing high schools.

The $194.7 proposal has drawn mixed reactions from the community, with a vocal push from groups including No New School and Pursue a Better Plan.

Some issues raised by one or both of the community organized groups include a detriment to the livelihood and economy of the North Side, the long distance for those on who are in the Logan District, and for some in central La Crosse, a loss of identity for those who attend or teach at the school -- for Central as well -- or own property in the area, and questions about the breakdown of costs.

No New School includes a detailed breakdown of why they are against consolidation, while the district on its website also has a comprehensive list of reasons behind each aspect of the decision.

The district has stated the referendum would address issues of declining enrollment, building upkeep costs, and budget deficits. The facility would accommodate 1,800, with enrollment numbers likely reduced by 100-200 by the time the building actually opens.

Persons speaking against the referendum have concerns about reduced chances to make a sports team, the end to rival high school teams, or the need to travel off campus for competitions. The district's response was, "Students of all abilities will be able to explore what excites and interests them. With all high school students in one place, we will be able to offer more extracurricular activities."

Practice facilities will be onsite, the district says, and "limited home competitions" will take place at Swanson Field or the La Crosse Loggers field.

A community member noted that buses to some of the elementary schools further from neighborhoods have been arriving late. The district says only one school has faced late busing, for issues out of its control, and transportation has "vastly improved over previous years." Students are "still provided with food and instructional time" if they arrive late.

North Side residents pointed out that for some students, including those coping with circumstances including poverty, trauma and disruptive home environments, the distance creates a barrier. The district in response said the majority of students who experience poverty live south of La Crosse Street, with the Trane site closer than Logan.

"We structure our supports to students based on their needs regardless of where they live. We have students who experience barriers all across our school district," the district says. There are few inequalities, it says, between the two existing high schools.

The district also countered community concerns that North Side businesses and property values would be affected. The elementary schools, they say, are "amazing" and middle school students would move in.

"These excellent facilities, along with the great northside businesses will continue to be a draw for the neighborhood for decades to come," the district says.

Referendum opposers express they feel like district has given them an ultimatum, referencing a series of emails sent, the first stating, "If the referendum fails, we will still need to consolidate." The second email stated, “Consolidation of high schools is not guaranteed or immediate..If the state commits to reasonable funding of schools and our financial situation changes, it may not be the necessity we project it to be right now.”

A third email read, "The only viable option that addresses all three of these challenges is the consolidation of our buildings,” Engel said. “There is no other option or configuration of grades that balances our budget, provides students with the opportunities they need to be prepared for their future at all levels, and attracts and retains high-quality teachers.”

The district says after assessments, focus groups, and community feedback, consolidation "emerged from our community as the one most likely to address" the issues, and a second survey, which included specifics on location, cost and tax impact, found more in favor than against.

The district notes it "cannot advocate for people to vote one way or the other."