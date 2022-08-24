La Crosse school district takes community questions on proposed referendum

The School District of La Crosse gave the "floor" to community members Wednesday evening, taking questions and comments about the proposed referendum.

The virtual meeting was part of a series of informational sessions covering the district's hope to pass a $194.7 million referendum, which would fund the consolidation of the city's two high schools, Central and Logan, into a former Trane building at 3600 Pammel Creek Road. The district's middle school students would then relocate to the high school buildings.

Consolidating the high schools was put forth as a solution to the district's declining enrollment, aging buildings and limited state funding for education. The proposal has been met with mixed reaction, with passionate opinions on both sides, as has the district's suggestion that, if the referendum does not pass, Logan would ultimately close anyway, with future northside high schoolers being educated at the current Central building. In this scenario, the Trane facility would not be purchased.

Superintendent Aaron Engel this summer sent an email to parents and staff regarding the referendum alternative, which brought about confusion and pushback. However, Engel later sent a missive apologizing for the miscommunication and explained that if the district's financial status was to improve, the long range facility plan could change. At present, failure to pass the referendum would put the timeline for moving Logan students into Central at five to 10 years.

Here, a selection of questions posed by attendees of the virtual meeting via typed chat, and the responses from Engel.

Would busing, and school start times, be adjusted to accommodate students for whom the new location would lead to a longer commute?

Bus transportation will be available for those who used to walk to school, and the district anticipates adding three additional bus routes on the northside.

"Right now the average walk for students is about 16 minutes, the average bus ride would be 20-25 minutes," Engel said, noting that, depending on location, bus rides could range from 12 to 50 minutes.

For those in athletics, late run buses would be offered. The district is also "in conversation" with the city about public busing services, including service for parents attending events at the school.

A later start to the school day, Engel says, is something the district has been looking into for "a long time...We know that developmentally adolescents do better if they are able to start later."

Engel's preference would be to have classes begin after 8 a.m. "To get their brains firing. That is something we would be considering as we think about start times for our middle and high school students."

Would attendance numbers go down with a consolidated high school?

Attendance, Engel said, "is crucial -- it's hard to learn if you're not there at school. That is certainly something we take seriously."

There are, and will be, many transportation options for students, he said, to ensure they can get to class.

"Having bus transportation may make it easier for some to get to school, it may make it more difficult for some, especially if they miss the bus," Engel says. Through existing partnerships with The Good Fight Club and the Boys and Girls Club, "second chance rides" are available.

Do you expect the number of teachers to change due to the consolidation?

Engel says the district anticipates the workforce will decline through attrition -- retirements and resignations.

"Our goal would be to avoid layoffs as much as possible," Engel added.

What would the student capacity of the new high school be?

The building would be able to accommodate 1,800 students, which is about the number of current high schoolers district wide.

The student population is anticipated to decrease over the next four years, down to about 1,725 by the time the new school would officially open.

"This would give us flexibility in case enrollment trends change," Engel said.

As an alternative to using the Central building, could Logan High School be renovated to go up two more stories?

Per engineers who examined that option, Logan would not be able to be built up enough, as a second floor could only be added onto one 70 by 40 foot section -- the size of a couple of classrooms. In addition, an elevator would need to be built.

"It would be insufficient, unfortunately," Engel said.

How would access to the proposed site of the new school be addressed?

"It is a confusing intersection," Engel says of the Ward Ave. and 32nd St. crossing. The district has had discussions with the city, he says, and "their traffic engineers have ideas about how to improve that...They mentioned roundabouts as one of the things."

Added Engel, "There would certainly need to be a traffic assessment."

What would happen if the referendum does not pass?

"Our challenges would still be there. We still have declining enrollment, we still have budget deficits...So we would be examining the other options we explored first," Engel said.

This could include decreasing the number of middle schools from three to two, and/or consolidating elementary schools. For the high school population, Engel said, "Unless something significant changes at the state level in how schools are funded, we're going to have to look at ultimately consolidating our high school buildings," most likely into Central.

"It's on our horizon and a necessary step if we are going to overcome our budget deficits as we move forward," Engel said.

If the referendum passes, when would the new high school open?

The estimated opening date is 2026.