La Crosse School District updates SRO program memorandum of understanding

The School District of La Crosse has updated its school resource officer (SRO) memorandum of understanding following the release last December of the program's evaluation report.
The report identified several actions that would need to be taken should the SRO program continue, with recommendations including the implementation of an SRO advisory committee made up of community members. The district’s Board of Education accepted the report with the understanding that these recommendations would be codified in a new SRO memorandum of understanding.
The SRO program has been under scrutiny in recent months, with the district last March halting the development of a new SRO memorandum of understanding until written assurances were made and steps outlined to "ensure that employees of the district and members of the SRO advisory committee would not face harassment and intimidation for providing oversight of the program." That month, a member of the La Crosse County Criminal Justice Management Council resigned from the group following online harassment from the La Crosse Professional Police Supervisors & Officers Association.
In late May, written assurances were provided outlining professional standards for employees, complaint procedures, complaint investigation processes, and agency/organizational accountability and oversight. These assurances, standards, and processes are memorialized in the new SRO memorandum of understanding.
"The assurances indicate to the School District of La Crosse that harassment and intimidation of employees of the district or community members of the SRO advisory committee are proactively addressed, are not tolerated, and will be investigated and remediated if it does occur," the district said in a release.
"The School District of La Crosse looks forward to implementing the changes outlined in the SRO Program Evaluation Report and working with the City of La Crosse Police Department to serve our students and our community."
Per School Board vote last December, the SRO program will be gradually phased out, with the number of officers in La Crosse schools to drop from five to three beginning July 2021, and reduced to two in July 2022.
The long-term goal of the district is to have a police liaison occasionally called to the schools rather than having an SRO onsite.
