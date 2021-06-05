La Crosse School District updates SRO program memorandum of understanding

The School District of La Crosse has updated its school resource officer (SRO) memorandum of understanding following the release last December of the program's evaluation report.

The report identified several actions that would need to be taken should the SRO program continue, with recommendations including the implementation of an SRO advisory committee made up of community members. The district’s Board of Education accepted the report with the understanding that these recommendations would be codified in a new SRO memorandum of understanding.

The SRO program has been under scrutiny in recent months, with the district last March halting the development of a new SRO memorandum of understanding until written assurances were made and steps outlined to "ensure that employees of the district and members of the SRO advisory committee would not face harassment and intimidation for providing oversight of the program." That month, a member of the La Crosse County Criminal Justice Management Council resigned from the group following online harassment from the La Crosse Professional Police Supervisors & Officers Association.

