When a 14-year-old La Crosse boy’s truancy was attributed at least in part to being bullied about his hygiene, staffers at the middle school sprang into action to ease at least that burden.
The staffers met with the boy’s mother Friday to discuss his more than 20 absences this semester — some excused, some not; some explained, some not, according to a report filed by a La Crosse officer who attended the session.
The group concluded that the “smell was not him, but his clothes,” the report said.
The youth’s mother acknowledged that, short on money, she had been unable to do laundry. The group arranged for her to be picked up and taken to a laundromat to wash clothes, as well as having her visit the school’s food pantry to get her family something to eat and to its clothes closet to get clothing.
The woman also is to receive assistance from a company that helps people recover from dire circumstances.
“We’ll do whatever we can do to help kids be successful,” the school’s nurse said in an interview.
“As far as school nurses, counselors and truancy, if there are medical reasons or anything else, we do try,” she said, noting that she was speaking in general terms to protect the boy’s privacy. “We put plans into place if something is out of their control.”
It’s not unusual to connect a student with a doctor if there is a medical problem or helping to arrange for food, she said, adding that schools throughout the La Crosse School District have similar plans in place.
The police officer still was required to log the truancy, but the encounter might lift the burden of teasing from the boy’s shoulders.
Bullying of any type is forbidden, and it can inflict greater psychological damage in cases in which youngsters are grappling with problems that they have no control over, the school nurse said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.