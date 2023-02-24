After two years of utilizing federal COVID relief money, the La Crosse School District will scale back some programs at the end of the school year that benefited from the extra funding.

A few of the programs will remain for a third year with leftover grant money.

In March 2020, Congress set aside approximately $13.2 billion of the Coronavirus Aid Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act to help assist school districts across the country. Again in 2021, an additional $54.3 billion was set aside for schools when the Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations (CRRSA) Act was passed.

The La Crosse School District received just over $13.7 million from the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) funding.

Superintendent Aaron Engel said that the district’s plan prioritized spending the funds in the first two years, and use any remaining funds in the third and final year of the funding.

“Our goal was to have as big an impact as early as possible to try and alleviate the impacts of the pandemic,” Engel said.

The ESSER funds support a wide variety of programs. Engel said there was an initial focus on health and safety coming out of stay-at-home orders during 2020. The district hired another district-wide nurse and updated HVAC systems for better air quality.

The second focus of the funds was on programming that would help to alleviate some of the unique challenges that COVID and remote schooling presented.

Coming back from remote school, Engel said, many students were struggling with math and reading. The district wanted to be able to help students, keep kids on track to graduate and support underserved students better.

These goals translated into pathways to graduation programs with community partners like Boys & Girls Club and Western Technical College; hiring student success and inclusion coaches to work one-on-one with students; expanding the English learners program; and building a mobile classroom to meet students where they are physically.

Engel said schools saw “daily successes” with the introduction of these support programs and staff.

“Now we've got success coaches that can come into the classroom and team teach with a teacher for a block, give students more one-on-one connection, put in place interventions to help them get that extra learning that they need,” Engel said. “More kids are in the classroom ready to learn.”

“We see more of our students with special needs able to successfully be in the regular ed classroom, which as we know is best for all students,” Engel continued.

Some of the programming will be scaled back starting at the end of this school year because it was planned to be funded for two years.

“We did our best to meet the intent of those federal funds and really add new and innovative things for our students,” Engel said. “But it has led to deficit budgets for us, some really significant challenges and some of these amazing things we were able to do, we don't know if we'll be able to continue.”

Student success coaches, inclusion coaches and high school completion pathway programs will continue for one more year with leftover ESSER funds.

“These were three areas where when we talked to teachers, when we talked to administrators, when we talked to staff and parents, there were three things that they thought were the most important to continue for one more year if we had any funds leftover,” Engel said.

Engel said that these programs could possibly continue for longer than one more year, depending if the referendum passes. Residents will have the opportunity to vote on a $60M operating referendum on the April 4 ballot.

Fortunately, he said, things like the mobile classroom and the HVAC upgrades were one-time investments, and students will continue to benefit for years to come.

“It really highlights the need for the state biennium funding to come through,” Engel said about Gov. Tony Evers’ proposed budget which includes more state funding for public schools. “We're making up for two years of underfunding public education, really 15 years of underfunding public education.”

