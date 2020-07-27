La Crosse schools to start school year off virtually; likely mask mandate when opened

This decision comes after weeks of discussion and pressure from the community for clarity and guidance on what to expect, and though it is certainty for just a month, officials said it was the best option.

"We just didn't want to abandon hope for parents who absolutely need that in-person instruction for their livelihoods," Engel said, adding that the one-month start was chosen to offer both flexibility and certainty during the everchanging times.

Officials also said the decision was a tough one to make, knowing that school is a safe-haven for some.

"I can already see the kids who are going to suffer, because they don't have access to school," Engel said, "the families who need quality education for their students. Students who are homeless, don't have access to good food, that suffer from abuse and neglect, or just need a safe place to be with their peers."

"These decisions are not easy. They keep you awake at night, or with a sick feeling in your stomach," Engel said.

La Crosse school board members largely approved of the plan and appreciated the work the school did to work around so many complex issues.