La Crosse Schools will remain virtual through at least Oct. 11

The School District of La Crosse announced Wednesday that its schools will remain entirely virtual through at least Oct. 11 due to the community's COVID-19 conditions.

The district decided to start its first month of learning entirely virtual, and would use COVID-19 data in the region to determine two weeks in advance whether to return to in-person or a hybrid model after that month was up.

"Given the severe rate of COVID-19 in our community and the lack of improvement in the conditions, we will be extending virtual learning for all students through at least Oct. 11, 2020," the district posted on Facebook.

In a "weekly snapshot," the district is in "red" or "orange" categories for all of its four metrics, which include the seven-day average case rate, positive test ratio, origin or close contact percentage, and the overall case rate trend.

Between Sept. 16-22, the time frame used for this first update, the school district had five positive cases of COVID-19 and 21 close contacts of a positive case. The district has had a total of nine positive cases and 24 close contacts this school year.

As of Wednesday, La Crosse County has had at least 2,785 total cases of COVID-19, and is experiencing a large spike in young adults.

