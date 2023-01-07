La Crosse Science Café is back

After a pandemic-related hiatus, UW-La Crosse faculty are again holding the La Crosse Science Café.

The event provides participants an opportunity to engage with scientists — many of them faculty from UW-L — as they explore the latest news in science and technology.

The new season kicks off with Markus Mika, a UW-L teaching assistant professor of biology, speaking on “Making a Living When Things Heat Up: Life History & Breeding in Flammulated Owls” from 6-7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 13, at JavaVino, 2311 State Road, La Crosse. Attending presentations is free while dining at Java Vino.

While raising young, flammulated owl parents face significant energetic tradeoffs. Increasing the rates of bringing food to their offspring may drain reserves in adult birds while their young benefit and grow more quickly. However, when breeding in high-quality locations, abundant food can offset the cost to parents as they are successfully raising their young.

For 15 years, Mika has studied populations of flammulated owls, a tiny insectivorous bird in northern Utah. He continues to observe how climate and landscape changes are impacting the forests and resources on which the owls rely.

Past Science Café events have focused on topics ranging from stem cell research to catastrophic nuclear events and cancer treatments to the future of fuels. Science Café events typically are held monthly during the school year. Visit its Facebook page for information about future events at https://www.facebook.com/LaCrosseScienceCafe/.