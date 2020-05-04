La Crosse sees overwhelming interest in small business relief grant program

"Once these businesses shutter, it's hard to get them back," said Kovari, who spearheaded the funding reallocation.

Currently, much of the RDA's dollars are tied up in the River Point District development project, but found it had some funding to spare.

"I really feel that we need to help out, and we need to help out early," Kovari said.

The city also hosted virtual roundtable discussions, inviting small businesses to discuss challenges they're facing right now and help better understand in what ways they need help.

"For us to get a better figure for not only how things look now, but how things might look in recovery," Gilman said.

Small businesses that staffed fewer than 75 people were invited to apply for the grant, each business eligible for up to $25,000.

The city plans to allocate the planned $350,000 to small businesses this week, and request additional funding to meet the needs of the other requests from La Crosse's Common Council when it meets this month.