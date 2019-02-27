Try 3 months for $3

February in La Crosse is now the snowiest February on record, thanks to 0.4 inches of snow that fell Wednesday.

The new record of 31.1 inches surpasses the previous record set in February 1959, when 31.0 inches of snow fell.

This winter, a total of 52.2 inches of snow has fallen since Oct. 1, 2018. The normal snowfall for this time period is 34.2 inches. The most snowfall for this time period is 61.5 inches, back in 1970-1971. The least snowfall for this time period is 7.6 inches, back in 1967-1968.

+41 Photos: A look at our seemingly never-ending winter in the La Crosse area

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Jennifer Lu is the La Crosse Tribune environmental reporter. You can reach her by phone at 608-791-8217 and by email jennifer.lu@lee.net.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Environmental reporter

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thanks for reading. Subscribe or log in to continue.

Subscribe for $3

Already a subscriber?
Log in or Activate your account.