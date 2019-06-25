The La Crosse Sewer Utility is looking at a rate increase to pay for an estimated $55 million in facility upgrades.
The aging sewer utility, which currently operates at 50% to 93% of its loading capacity, is running out of capacity for biosolid treatment and storage, said Jared Greeno, wastewater treatment plant superintendent, at a Tuesday evening public information meeting at Myrick Park Center. “We can treat it, but if we take in more solids, where do we put it?”
Upgrades would include $21.4 million for reliability upgrades, $7.27 million for energy improvements, $8.58 million to meet stricter phosphorus standards that take effect in 2025, and $12.3 million for solids improvements, according to analysis from wastewater consultants Donahue & Associates.
An estimated cumulative rate increase of at least 46% is required to qualify for a 20-year Clean Water Fund loan, according to a draft fee study by Trilogy Consulting LLC.
Trilogy recommended a user rate increase of 49% between 2020 and 2022 to meet revenue requirements for 2023, the first year which the $3.3 million debt service would kick in.
Under this plan, sewer rates for an average-sized residential customer using 44,880 gallons of water per year would increase from $135.60 per year to $183.00 in 2022. For industrial customers, which use 31.4 million gallons of water per year and pay a surcharge for generating wastewater with more organic compounds, solids, phosphorus, and ammonia, an average-sized industrial customer’s annual rate would increase from $13,290.00 to $21,585.00 in 2022.
The city is taking public comments on its draft facilities plan and rate study. The sewer utility last increased its rates 9.8% in 2015.
This city is out of their pea size minds, and out of control! How about rising my wages 49% and people that are retired need a 49% increase in social security! The waste must STOP in this town and the spend happy morons must be fired!!
