If you can’t find Irish Rose and Man this St. Paddy’s Day season, just look in an alley, and you might find Becky Zentner and Luke Seielstad hurling balls toward targets — as long as it’s a bowling alley.
Bowling isn’t the only talent and common interest the couple share as the Greater La Crosse Shamrock Club’s choices to reign over the St. Patrick’s Day through downtown La Crosse on March 16 and other festivities for the wearin’ o’ the green.
Seielstad also is the two-time reigning champion of Irishfest’s annual road bowling tournament, and traveling to Ireland is on their bucket list.
Oh, one other thing: They are the first engaged couple to be tapped as the Shamrock Club’s royalty, who also will represent the club and the Coulee Region at various other events, especially Irishfest Aug. 9-11 in La Crosse, Oktoberfest and other festivals near and far.
Zentner and Seielstad, who live in Onalaska, will be introduced to the public during Failte, the Shamrock Club’s annual St. Pat’s Dinner Celebration, at 5 p.m. March 9 at AmericInn at 1835 Rose St. The public is invited to the dinner, which costs $30, with reservations requested by Friday on the Shamrock Club’s website.
They acknowledged that they don’t necessarily have Irish heritage — Seielstad says his family history is German and Austrian — but everybody knows that everybody is Irish on St. Paddy’s Day.
Seielstad, a Bangor native, takes the rap for their involvement in the Shamrock Club, Irishfest and other activities traceable to the Emerald Isle. When they started courting, he often strayed off to an Irish event, and Zentner said she had to tag along to get the chance to see him.
They have been engaged for just a few days over a year, as Seielstad proposed to her on her birthday, Feb. 24, 2018. She turned 37 on Sunday.
The 33-year-old Seielstad’s lifetime of bowling also hooked her into the game. A member of the 700 Club, he has racked up a high score of 298. Zentner has a 202 game on her bowling resume — not too shabby for someone who’s been at the sport for only a few years. They bowl in a league with another couple, and he plays in a couple of leagues.
Asked his skill level, Seielstad said, “I’d like to say I’m competitive.”
Seielstad leans toward corned beef and cabbage as his favorite Irish dish, saying, “Everybody likes corned beef.” Zentner favors shepherd’s pie.
Road bowling is more like golf than regular bowling, with distance being the goal rather than 10 pins, Seielstad said. Road bowlers throw a 2-pound cross between a cannon ball and a baseball down the road — hoping to reach the target in the fewest number of tosses, while alley bowlers strive for high scores for knocking pins down.
Seielstad, a U.S. Marine veteran, is a government contractor for the military, working at Fort McCoy, and Zentner works at Independent Living Resources in La Crosse.
Tracy Mullaney, a notable area clog jammer and Shamrock Club member, said of the couple, “They are a young couple who have been active in many areas of Shamrock Club and Irishfest. Their energy and passion to be involved has inspired younger members to follow suit.”
Other activities scheduled in connection with St. Patrick’s Day include the club’s annual bus tour of schools and nursing homes on March 15.
Spectators at the March 16 parade are asked to donate nonperishable food items and money along the route to help fill the shelves of Hunger Task Force.
