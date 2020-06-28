La Crosse shooting victim dies; legacy of serving others lives on

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from La Crosse's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Anthony Fimple of La Crosse was headed to the Navy next month to follow his father, Gus, into the service.

He was a blood donor, a community volunteer and considered by friends and neighbors as the sweetest kid they knew.

Now, he’ll serve as an organ donor to save others.

Fimple died Saturday after being shot to death at a downtown bar where he had worked for the past year.

Fimple, 19, was shot at 12:47 a.m. at La Crosse Bierhaus, 128 Third St. S.

Timothy Neal Young, 31, of Spring Grove, Minnesota, is being held without bond in La Crosse County Jail on a charge of first-degree intentional homicide.

Fimple was a regular blood donor and worked for WisCorps in La Crosse.

Neighbors talked about how much the 2019 Central High School graduate would help in their lawns and around the neighborhood, and said they were devastated by his death.

In a statement, Gus Fimple said: “Anthony was a kind and compassionate young man. To say we are devastated by his passing doesn’t seem like enough.”

He praised La Crosse police and the staff at Gundersen Health System for their professionalism.

Friends have set up a GoFundMe page that by Sunday evening had raised more than its goal of $15,000 for funeral expenses.

