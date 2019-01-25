ONALASKA -- You can't put a price on freedom, but every dollar spent at the Set Me Free shop brings a victim of human trafficking one step closer.
Located in First Free Church, 123 Mason St., Onalaska, the shop opened over five years ago to address the prevalence of human trafficking both stateside and around the globe by spreading awareness and providing those affected a wage for their handcrafts.
Worldwide, more than 25 million men, women and children are trapped in modern slavery, according to a 2017 report from the International Labor Organization and Walk Free Foundation, with over a quarter of them younger than 18 and 71 percent female. Annually, trafficking is a $150 billion industry, around 19 percent for sex and the remainder for forms of labor. In some regions, trafficking is considered a profession, and a well paying one at that.
"It's a dollar issue at the end of the day," says Asha Sciarra, team leader for the Set Me Free Shop and one of its 23 volunteers. "It's about selling humans. It's a business — somehow it's come to this. We're showing (victims) there is another way to make a living, if you like. Part of the process when you come out of trafficking is rebuilding who you are. Part of that process is finding their value, as well as what they can bring to the world."
The Set Me Free shop carries tote bags, jewelry, scarves, ornaments, lotions, slippers and apparel sewn or crafted by youth and adult trafficking victims being aided by 50 partner ministries and safe houses in North America, Central America, Asia and Africa. Crafters and artisans use materials and methods local to them, such as sacha inchi oil or batiked fabric, and are paid full market value once the product arrives at the shop, not when it sells, to ensure an immediate income.
The shop brings in $12,000 to $15,000 a year, with 100 percent going back to the makers. Each item sold is paired with a numbered card featuring the name, goals and location of the organization from which it originated and a tag with the artist's first name.
"For some people, it's the first time they learned how to write their name," Sciarra said. A shirt with the maker's signature, scribed for the first time and repeated along the hem, is one of products most dear to her.
Sciarra developed her passion for helping those trapped in the devastation of trafficking decades ago, herself nearly a victim while living in Vista, Calif. Sciarra declined to elaborate on the experience, but noted, "I was in a vulnerable situation. It can be anybody. Sometimes we have misconceptions of who can fall prey."
Therapy has helped Sciarra cope, though serving others has been the greatest help. She has visited a dozen of the Set Me Free Shop's partner organizations, including Thailand-based GROW, the Grace Refuge Outreach Worldwide Foundation, which provides physical, emotional and spiritual care for at risk youth, and Sunshine House, a safe home focused on prevention, intervention and rehabilitation. Trafficking is most prevalent in the Asia-Pacific region, accounting for 62 percent, followed by Africa at 23 percent. Europe and Central Asia account for nine percent each, and the Americas five percent. One percent of victims are from Arab states.
"The safe houses I've visited, they have dreams and aspirations," Sciarra said. "They want to be teachers or doctors ... we're giving them hope."
Other partners include Hosea's Heart, an organization in Swaziland dedicated to empowering and providing a better future for females affected by trafficking, and Five Stones in Appleton, which strives to educate about the magnitude of sex trafficking in the midwest.
"There are many cases of trafficking just down the road in Wisconsin," Sciarra said.
Though not with an organization, 97-year-old Mae McDowell of Onalaska also provides items for the shop, free of charge, including potholders, yarn poodles and napkin holders. The crafter donates her wares "because I know the money goes to help missionaries in Kenya tell people about Jesus," she said via her caregiver.
Partner organization Bella Goose coffee shop, with locations in Wisconsin Dells, Chiang Mai and Angeles City, Philippines, employs victims as baristas and coffee roasters, and some partners take unconventional approaches, including providing bags of toiletries and beauty products to strip club workers — "It's a 'you're appreciated, you're lovely pack ... a lot of people don't think they have worth" — and paying bar girls for an appointment, using the time to simply talk to them.
Sciarra stays abreast of the victories, changes and injustices in the trafficking industry, including the lack of prosecution of traffickers. According to the U.S. Department of State, of the 16 million forced labor cases worldwide in 2016, only 1,038 cases were prosecuted and only 439 traffickers convicted. The number, however, was an improvement over 2015, which saw just 297 convictions. In April 2018, President Trump signed the Allow States and Victims to Fight Online Sex Trafficking Act, a significant step. That same month, Backpage.com, an online marketplace for trafficking posting up to a million prostitution ads daily, was seized by the federal authorities. Additionally, Craigslist has eliminated its Personals section, a hotbed for traffickers.
Sciarra, who with the other volunteers prays over each item the shop receives, says even First Free Church's youngest patrons offer their support. During the shop's hours before and after weekend services, kids stop in to peruse and spend their allowance. Some of the shop's items cost less than $5, to ensure all can take part.
"They'll bring in their coins because they want to help the world and this is a tangible way," Sciarra said, noting, "Many of these items are made by children not much older than they are."
It's not just about the product or the purchase, Sciarra says, but about understanding the trafficking epidemic and working together to combat the problem.
"Every difference has a ripple effect," Sciarra says.
The Set Me Free Shop is open between weekend services from 5 to 5:30 p.m. and 7 to 7:30 p.m. Saturdays and 8 to 8:30 a.m., 10 to 10:30 a.m. and noon to 12:30 p.m. Sundays.
