La Crosse SOUP is a collaborative celebration, a public dinner and a platform for connection.

The goal of the micro-granting event for people of all ages and backgrounds is to bring the community together to support creative projects designed to make La Crosse a better place. The mission is to promote community-based development through crowdfunding, creativity, collaboration, trust and fun.

The next La Crosse SOUP event will be Wednesday, July 26, at the Black River Beach Neighborhood Center, 1433 Rose St. in La Crosse. Doors open (food and drinks served) at 5 p.m. The program and pitches begin at 6 p.m. The winner is announced at 7 p.m.

For a suggested donation of $5, attendees receive soup from either Pogreba Restaurant or Marge's On Rose, bread, and a vote.

Four groups will pitch their idea for four minutes each on how they plan to make a positive impact and improve the community. The audience can ask up to four questions of each presenter. Once all ideas are shared, everyone votes for their favorite. As the night ends, the votes are counted and the winner goes home with the money raised to carry out their project.

According to the press release, the four pitches for SOUP at the Beach include:

CASA for Kids Program to help fund positive childhood experiences for children involved in the courts as a result of abuse and neglect

Chariots 4 Hope, a nonprofit organization aiming to change lives by breaking down transportation barriers and creating vehicle sustainability and stability

Yoga Mariposa to offer classes about gentle yoga, meditation, and breathwork to incarcerated and recently released people

The Good Fight Community Center to expand its youth boxing program and enable students to compete and travel for competitions

Families and staff from State Road's fourth grade will run the event’s bake sale to satisfy dessert cravings. Funds from the bake sale will also go toward the winning pitch.

For more information about La Crosse SOUP or to submit a pitch to be considered for our next event, visit www.SoupNation.org.