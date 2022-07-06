La Crosse SOUP returns to historic roots with summer event

La Crosse SOUP is a collaborative celebration, a public dinner, a platform for connection, and an opportunity to support creative people in La Crosse.

But more importantly, La Crosse SOUP is back and the next event will be hosted where it all began.

After an over two-year hiatus, the next La Crosse SOUP event will be held on Tuesday, July 26, and hosted behind the Root Note in downtown La Crosse. Doors open (food and drinks served) at 5 p.m. The program and pitches begin at 6 p.m. The winner will be announced at 7:00 p.m.

La Crosse SOUP is a quarterly micro-granting event for people of all ages and backgrounds with the goal of bringing our community together to support creative projects designed to make La Crosse an even better place. La Crosse SOUP’s mission is to promote community-based development through crowdfunding, creativity, collaboration, trust and fun.

For a suggested donation of $5, attendees receive soup and a vote. Four groups will pitch their idea for four minutes each on how they plan to make a positive impact and improve our community. The audience can ask up to four questions of each presenter. Once all ideas are shared, everyone votes for their favorite. As the night ends, all the votes are counted and the winner goes home with the money raised to carry out their project.

The four pitches for SOUP at the Root Note include a wide range of ideas. There is a pitch for creating a monthly meeting for moms to make connections and offer support for each. Another pitch was for a safe space where survivors of domestic abuse and human trafficking can have branding tattoos removed. There is a pitch to provide crafting and hygiene supplies for monthly meetings of a group that empowers young female students. And last but not least, a pitch for additional support for one of our area’s premier adventure film festivals.

Joining us in the fun will be our friends from the La Crosse Polytechnic School. Students, families, and staff from Poly will be prepping and running the event’s bake sale to satisfy any and all dessert cravings. Funds from the bake sale will also go toward the winning pitch.

For more information about La Crosse SOUP or to submit a pitch to be considered for our next event, please visit www.SoupNation.org.