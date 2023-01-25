La Crosse SOUP returns with a special night at Rivoli Theatre

La Crosse SOUP is a quarterly micro-granting event for people of all ages and backgrounds with the goal of bringing the community together to support creative projects designed to make La Crosse an even better place.

The mission is to promote community-based development through crowdfunding, creativity, collaboration, trust and fun.

The next La Crosse SOUP event will be held Thursday, Jan. 26 at the Rivoli Theatre in downtown La Crosse. Doors open (food and drinks served) at 5 p.m. The program and pitches begin at 6 p.m. The winner will be announced at 7 p.m.

A special surprise movie screening will be presented after the event - included with SOUP admission.

For a suggested donation of $5, attendees receive soup and a vote. Four groups will pitch their idea for four minutes each on how they plan to make a positive impact and improve our community. The audience can ask up to four questions of each presenter. Once all ideas are shared, everyone votes for their favorite. As the night ends, all the votes are counted and the winner goes home with the money raised to carry out their project.

The four pitches for SOUP at the Rivoli include a pitch from La Crosse Lighthouse for food and transportation for those in recovery. Another from the Beautiful Butterfly Project to provide formal dresses for those in need. A pitch from Cooking With Bao to help support Hmong cooking and culture. And last but not least, a pitch by fifth graders from State Road Elementary School to help purchase and install all-abilities playground equipment for their school.

Joining will be friends from Spence Elementary School. Students, families, and staff from Spence will be prepping and running the event’s bake sale to satisfy any and all dessert cravings. Funds from the bake sale will also go toward the winning pitch.

An extra special thanks to @properties, Altra Federal Credit Union, Barb and Dave Erickson, District 901 Gym, The Mike Pantazis Fantasy Football League, and Larson’s General Store.

For more information about La Crosse SOUP or to submit a pitch to be considered for the next event, visit www.SoupNation.org.

