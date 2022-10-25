La Crosse SOUP to host event at Myrick Park

La Crosse SOUP is a collaborative celebration, a public dinner, a platform for connection, and an opportunity to support creative people in La Crosse. It returns with its next event at Myrick Park.

With a successful return at the Root Note after an over two-year hiatus, La Crosse SOUP continues to move forward with another event on Thursday, October 27, hosted at the Myrick Park main shelter in La Crosse. Doors open (food and drinks served) at 5 p.m. The program and pitches begin at 6 p.m. The winner will be announced at 7 p.m.

La Crosse SOUP is a quarterly micro-granting event for people of all ages and backgrounds with the goal of bringing our community together to support creative projects designed to make La Crosse an even better place. La Crosse SOUP’s mission is to promote community-based development through crowdfunding, creativity, collaboration, trust, and fun.

For a suggested donation of $5 dollars, attendees receive soup and a vote. Four groups will pitch their idea for four minutes each on how they plan to make a positive impact and improve our community. The audience can ask up to four questions of each presenter. Once all ideas are shared, everyone votes for their favorite. As the night ends, all the votes are counted and the winner goes home with the money raised to carry out their project.

The four pitches for SOUP at Myrick Park include a wide range of ideas. There is a pitch from Ope! Publishing for a three-part series of zines to demystify city government. Another pitch from the Special Needs Dream Team for a formal, fun, and inclusive holiday event. There is a pitch from Big Brothers Big Sisters of the 7 Rivers Region to help support Match REACH events. And last but not least, a pitch from the On Track Backpack program for backpacks of nutritious food items and hygiene products that will help students from Hamilton Elementary School during this year’s holiday break.

Students, families, and staff from Emerson Elementary School will be prepping and running the event’s bake sale to satisfy any and all dessert cravings. Funds from the bake sale will also go toward the winning pitch.

For more information about La Crosse SOUP or to submit a pitch to be considered for our next event, please visit www.SoupNation.org.