La Crosse spa offering free massages to health care workers with gift card purchases

The Metropolitan Spa in La Crosse has launched a new way for the community to support its local shop during the pandemic, while also supporting health-care workers in the area.

The spa’s new promotional effort, “Metropolitan Cares,” donates a free massage to a local health-care professional for every gift card that’s purchased for $100 or more.

“We have been in this community for 20 years,” said Lauren Wetzsteon, the communications manager of Metropolitan Spa, whose family also owns the business.

“A lot of businesses are faced with the choice of, do we just shut down and turn away? Or do we find a way to engage with the community and help out?,” she said. “I think for us, that was a really easy choice.”

Last week, Gov. Tony Evers ordered all Wisconsin salons and spas to shut down until further notice, leaving a lot of them with concerns on how to stay afloat.

Within the first 10 minutes of the order, Metropolitan Spa received several calls from customers wanting to help, according to owner Holly Fox.

“That outreach was just so overwhelming to me,” she said, “it just felt like something needed to be given back to the community, because we’re seeing so much love and support.”