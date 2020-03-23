La Crosse spa offering free massages to health care workers with gift card purchases

The Metropolitan Spa in La Crosse has launched a new way for the community to support its local shop during the pandemic, while also supporting health-care workers in the area.
The spa’s new promotional effort, “Metropolitan Cares,” donates a free massage to a local health-care professional for every gift card that’s purchased for $100 or more.
“We have been in this community for 20 years,” said Lauren Wetzsteon, the communications manager of Metropolitan Spa, whose family also owns the business.
“A lot of businesses are faced with the choice of, do we just shut down and turn away? Or do we find a way to engage with the community and help out?,” she said. “I think for us, that was a really easy choice.”
Last week, Gov. Tony Evers ordered all Wisconsin salons and spas to shut down until further notice, leaving a lot of them with concerns on how to stay afloat.
Within the first 10 minutes of the order, Metropolitan Spa received several calls from customers wanting to help, according to owner Holly Fox.
“That outreach was just so overwhelming to me,” she said, “it just felt like something needed to be given back to the community, because we’re seeing so much love and support.”
The spa will be partnering with Gundersen Health System and Mayo Clinic Health System to distribute the massages to such staff members as nurses, doctors, technicians and other staff in hospitals and clinics in the area.
Massages will be given as soon as the spa is able to reopen.
“We’re going to be here and ready to serve them as soon as we’re able,” Wetzsteon said.
Metropolitan Spa is hopeful that its new effort will also help those who come out of the pandemic without work, as well, with plans to possibly contract out self-employed massage therapists for the Metro Cares program.
“We’re hopeful that this will kind of bring these people in and give those people a place to call home,” Wetzsteon said.
The spa will be holding limited hours at its 3rd Street location, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Wednesday, where gift cards can be purchased. They can also be purchased on the spa’s website.
“There are so many small businesses in our community right now trying to do the most good as best as they can,” Wetzsteon says.